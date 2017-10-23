Ten Displaced Due To Blaze At Miami Home

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Ten people, including children, were displaced after a fire broke out inside their Miami home.
Chopper4 was over the scene as large plumes of smoke billowed out of the home near NW 7th Ave and NW 3rd Street around 9 a.m. on Monday.
Firefighters were seen trying to control the fire at the home that had barred windows.
Crews were finally able to put out the blaze but not without some casualties.
Two cats died due to the fire. Rescuers could be seen trying to revive the cats after they were pulled from the home.
Fire officials say no one was inside of the home at the time the fire broke out.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.