WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 7pm

Brad Kaaya Again Waived By The Detroit Lions

By Alex Donno
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Alex Donno, Brad Kaaya, Detroit Lions, Miami Hurricanes

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Miami (CBSMiami) – It’s never easy for a late-round rookie to make his way in the NFL.

On Monday, former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Brad Kaaya was waived for the third time overall, and second time by the Detroit Lions.

The Lions cut Kaaya to make room on the roster for defensive tackle Khyri Thornton, who returns from a six-game suspension for violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. Thornton was activated Monday afternoon as Kaaya was released.

Kaaya could remain in Detroit on the Lions practice squad if he clears waivers.

The Lions drafted Kaaya in the sixth round back in April. Kaaya was released by the Lions after preseason, claimed by the Panthers, cut by the Panthers, claimed by the Lions and cut again, less than a week later.

More from Alex Donno
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch