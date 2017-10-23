Brad Kaaya Again Waived By The Detroit Lions

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
Miami (CBSMiami) – It’s never easy for a late-round rookie to make his way in the NFL.
On Monday, former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Brad Kaaya was waived for the third time overall, and second time by the Detroit Lions.
The Lions cut Kaaya to make room on the roster for defensive tackle Khyri Thornton, who returns from a six-game suspension for violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. Thornton was activated Monday afternoon as Kaaya was released.
Kaaya could remain in Detroit on the Lions practice squad if he clears waivers.
The Lions drafted Kaaya in the sixth round back in April. Kaaya was released by the Lions after preseason, claimed by the Panthers, cut by the Panthers, claimed by the Lions and cut again, less than a week later.