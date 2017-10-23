Bill O’Reilly Slams New York Times Article That Revealed Sexual Harassment Settlement

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – Former FOX News journalist Bill O’Reilly is slamming a New York Times article that revealed a $32 million sexual harassment settlement.

The article says that the settlement took place just before FOX News renewed his contract in February of this year.

O’Reilly told the New York Times that he is a victim and that the settlement was to protect his children.

“It’s on you if you want to destroy my children’s burden, because it’s all crap,” O’Reilly said at the end of the interview, which was recorded by reporters. “Why don’t you be human beings for once. This is horrible. It’s horrible what I went through, horrible what my family went through. This is crap and you know it.”

Former FOX News anchor Megyn Kelly, who claims she was sexually harassed by the late Roger Ailes, addressed the issue Monday morning during her show on NBC.

“This is not unique to FOX News,” she said. “Women everywhere are used to being dismissed, ignored or attacked. They stay silent so often; fear of ending their careers and often fear of public shame, even through the media.”

Kelly also shared an email she wrote to FOX News bosses, following an O’Reilly appearance on CBS This Morning last November.

Norah O’Donnell had asked him about Kelly’s book, and allegations of harassment at FOX News.

“I might want to take a look,” O’Reilly responded after saying he had not read the book. “I’m trying to stay out of that stuff. I wish her well. It’s a very tough book environment. I have not read it. It’s not a diss.”

“I’m going to be very candid here,” he added. “I’m not interested in this. I’m not interested in litigating something that makes my network look bad. I’m not interested, not one bit.”

The parent company of FOX News Channel, 21st Century Fox, defended its decision to re-sign O’Reilly.

He continues to deny every harassment allegation.