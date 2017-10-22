Woman Dies At Hospital After Being Shot While Sitting In Car

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman has died after being shot while sitting in her car early Sunday morning.
The shooting took place at 7590 Northwest 186th Street in Miami Lakes.
Authorities arrived to find the woman still in her car, suffering from a gunshot wound.
She was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center where she succumbed to her injury.
According to police, several businesses in the shopping center were still open when the shooting took place.
An altercation in the parking lot led to shots being fired.
Authorities say there was also a male in the car with her and police are questioning him to determine his involvement, if any.