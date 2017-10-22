Woman Dies At Hospital After Being Shot While Sitting In Car

Filed Under: Deadly Shooting, Miami Lakes, Parking Lot

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman has died after being shot while sitting in her car early Sunday morning.

The shooting took place at 7590 Northwest 186th Street in Miami Lakes.

Authorities arrived to find the woman still in her car, suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center where she succumbed to her injury.

According to police, several businesses in the shopping center were still open when the shooting took place.

An altercation in the parking lot led to shots being fired.

Authorities say there was also a male in the car with her and police are questioning him to determine his involvement, if any.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch