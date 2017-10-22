Trump On Florida Congresswoman: She’s A ‘Disaster For Dems’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — The White House is still being questioned about condolence calls to families of fallen soldiers.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump continued to defend his conversation with the widow of a U.S. soldier killed in Niger. In an interview on Fox News, Trump denied being anything less than respectful. He also said Chief of Staff John Kelly had every right to be upset with Congresswoman Frederica Wilson (D-FL), who said she overheard the call and complained about its tone.

“He was so offended that a woman would be… that somebody would be listening to that call,” the president said. “These are very, very hard calls. They’re sad.”

Trump took another shot at Wilson on Sunday.

Wacky Congresswoman Wilson is the gift that keeps on giving for the Republican Party, a disaster for Dems. You watch her in action & vote R! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2017

The Florida Democrat said she’s the victim of a character assassination.

“Not only does he owe me an apology, he owes an apology to the American people,” Wilson said.

Khizr Khan is the father of a U.S. Army captain killed in Iraq in 2004. He said the families of fallen soldiers should be allowed to grieve in private.

“They deserve utmost dignity and respect,” he said. “But that had not been done. It had been made a political football.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he wants to know more about what went wrong in Niger. The defense department will brief Congress about the incident sometime this week, he said.

“I would just urge President Trump, let’s talk a little bit about the four soldiers,” said Sen. Graham.

On Sunday, the women of the Congressional Black Caucus joined Representative Wilson in demanding an apology from the Trump Administration.