Homeless Man Beaten To Death In Ft Lauderdale

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man whose body was found beaten in Ft. Lauderdale.
A passerby noticed him on the ground near a vacant building at 1955 S. SR 7, around 11:40 p.m. Saturday, and called police.
Initially the 911 caller thought the man needed medical assistance, but when BSO officers arrived, they realized he had been beaten to death.
Homicide detectives said he was homeless and were withholding his identity as they attempted to contact his next of kin.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective Bryan Tutler at 954-321-4200. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.