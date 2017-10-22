Cold Front To Impact South Florida Tuesday To Thursday

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida is expected to remain dry Sunday evening with a southeast breeze 10 to 20 mph, with occasional gusts, but not as strong as the day before.
As the wind diminishes, the rip current risk will go down, high tide flooding will end, and the small craft advisory will expire. There will still be a few showers moving through the area Sunday night and it will remain very mild with lows in the upper 70’s.
Monday and early Tuesday will be warm ahead of the approaching cold front. Showers and storms will become more widespread as moisture increases across the area. Highs will be in the upper 80’s with overnight lows near 80 Monday night.
A cold front will move through the area Tuesday night giving the area its first taste of cooler, drier weather. The front will move through the area late Tuesday with a cooler breeze developing Wednesday. Slightly cooler temperatures are expected Wednesday but with the warm sunshine it should still be a nice day. Highs may still be in the 80s. You’ll feel a big change Wednesday night and early Thursday as the wind diminishes and even cooler and drier air continues to move into the area. Lows will be the coolest Thursday with mid to low 60’s expected and even a few inland areas dropping into the 50’s.
By Thursday afternoon, the warm October sun should be able to increase the temperature back to near 80 degrees and a gradual warming trend continues from there. Moisture returns by the weekend to put showers and storms back in the forecast.
An area of low pressure over the Southwest Caribbean may slowly develop over the next five days and is being monitored for a low chance of development.