U.S. Army Sgt. La David T. Johnson’s Funeral Held Saturday

COOPER CITY (CBSMiami) — The funeral for fallen soldier Sgt. La David T. Johnson of Miami Gardens was held in front of friends, family and military veterans Saturday.

The casket of U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson is wheeled to the hearse after the viewing at the Christ the Rock Community Church on October 20, 2017 in Cooper City, Florida. Sgt. Johnson and three other American soldiers were killed in an ambush in Niger on Oct. 4. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Loved ones began gathering at Christ The Rock Church in Cooper City in the morning. A viewing was held the day before at the church.

U.S. Army Sgt. Johnson died on October 4th when his patrol was attacked by Islamic militants along the Niger border. The 25-year-old was a member of the 3rd Special Forces Group out of Fort Bragg, N.C.

He is survived by his wife Myeshia Johnson, who is six months pregnant, and two children.

“Sgt. Johnson made the ultimate sacrifice for this nation. He is a hero and he will never be forgotten,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz, who serves as Chairman of the Miami-Dade Military Affairs Board. Commissioner Diaz and members of the Miami-Dade Military Affairs Board will be attending the funeral.

Johnson’s awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Army Parachutist Bade, the Driver and Mechanic Badge and the Marksmanship Qualification Badge. He also participated in operations with the Canadian Armed Forces and received Canadian Parachutist Wings.

The 5,000 Role Models of Excellence Project established a scholarship fund to benefit Sgt. Johnson’s children by providing money toward their college education. The public is encouraged to support by visting the GoFuneMe page.

