Miami Gardens Man Killed Stepping Out Of His Car

Miami Gardens (CBSMiami) — Miami Gardens Police are investigating an overnight shooting that ended in the death of a man.
Lazarus White was found with multiple gunshot wounds at 21331 N.W. 39th Avenue. Miami Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced him deceased.
Investigators said he had just arrived home and was exiting his vehicle when he shot.
“Like four or five shots,” said a neighbor. “I looked out the window and I saw the body. It was very scary for me.”
Anyone with information that could help find his killer should contact Miami-Dade County Crimestoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or go to http://www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.” A reward up to $3,000 has been offered for tips leading to an arrest.