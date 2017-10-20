Sheriff’s Deputy Face Sex Charges Involving Minor

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Broward Sheriff’s deputy is off the job and facing sex charges involving a minor under the age of 16.

Deputy Leon Campbell, 37, was arrested Monday by Lauderhill police.

“Deputy Leon Campbell‘s actions are a reflection of himself and not the hard-working, dedicated men and women of the Broward Sheriff’s Office,“ said Broward Sheriff Scott Israel in a statement.

Campbell, who has been with the department since 2008, has been suspended without pay.

