ON THE RADAR 8 – Getting It Done In The Classroom Is Vital

This past week, we put out a listing of some prospects throughout Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, who were qualified seniors. but had no solid FBS offers.

The response was overwhelming. As we listed some 50 plus prospects, there were dozens and dozens of others who contacted us and we added their information and videos to the list of qualified Class of 2018 football players who are ready on the field as well as in the classroom.

How important is it to have grades? It is a life-changer. It alleviates having to make all the excuses why you aren’t qualified, living a lie about attending a Power 5 school when getting into a junior college is more the reality.

We have so many role models, who are former athletes as well as just students, who carved out a great life for themselves. They go into communities where everyone knows them – and they reach out. Big time athletes who were recognized for their academics before a football was brought into the mix.

It’s the Louis Oliver’s, who attended Florida on an academic scholarship out of Glades Central High School, and ended up playing eight-years in the NFL, appearing in 117 regular season games, starting 101 of them, and recorded 544 tackles and twenty-seven interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns for the Miami Dolphins.

It’s the Davin Joseph’s, who was recognized for his work in the classroom at the University of Oklahoma, being named to the “All-Big-8 Academic Team” as a freshman out of Hallandale High.

Joseph was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23rd overall in the 2006 NFL Draft. During his rookie season, he started 12 of 13 games at right guard. In his second season in the NFL he became a full-time starter, starting all 16 games at right guard for the Buccaneers. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl after the 2008 season.

A few years back, we spoke about the success we have – producing more major college and NFL talent than anywhere in the country – by far. We also talked about the success we achieve on the football field is often something that comes back to haunt many of the athletes in the end – when living out their football dreams.

The fact is we have far too many athletes for the schools we have in the state. Miami, FSU and Florida are at an elite recruiting level. USF and UCF get elite kids as well – just not the volume the Big 3 get each year – or should get each year. FAU and FIU are who they are. Not fancy enough for the ultra gifted kids, but a great option to stay local and knock heads with big time schools – away from the conference.

After that, you have programs that are tradition rich like Bethune Cookman and FAMU. Both solid and well respected, but it’s tough to get the combination of speed, talent, grades and size at the schools.

What happens every year is that the offers run dry from local and state schools and many are faced with leaving Florida, and that is something that does not always work out. But what does work out is going after all this to build your future. Football is really temporary for 95 percent of the hopefuls in South Florida. That’s why getting those grades and having a chance to use their athletic ability to pave the way for a bright future, is certainly the only way to go.

For generations, people have told all of us that if you do not have grades, expect a tougher and more competitive road ahead. They were right!

Every week during the entire year – for 47 seasons – we have been fortunate to get talented athletes out for people to check out. Today, we have 6 more to check out:

2018 – Christopher “CJ” Calero, LB/TE, 6-0, 205, Miami Gulliver Prep. Every year, we have a number of under the radar athletes who continue to play at a high level. Here is one of those quality football players who is a versatile talent who can lineup on both sides of the ball. He is the kind of athlete that coaches and teammates respect for his hard work and dedication to getting better. He is also a very talented baseball players as well.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7560011/christopher-calero

2018 – Zeryus Coleman, WR, 6-1, 185, Miami Central. This one time Hollywood Hills standout is another impressive talent that is getting overlooked. A very athletic and good size receiver who can catch the ball and run. Definitely one of those talents that has a chance to be a dominating pass catcher. Has learned a lot this season by playing against tremendous competition. Will still have a number of exposure opportunities.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5339260/zeryus-coleman

2018 – Kerondo Gobern, DB, 5-11, 175, Coconut Creek. Having watched him perform the past two years, this is one of those very talented football players who competes wth a lot of passion. This is a quick and instinctive prospect who has picked up- some interest with a solid 2017 season. But to get more offers coming in, post season will also be a valuable addition – with competitive all-star games being very important. What makes Gobern so valuable is his ability to lineup anywhere in the secondary and give Coach Cox and the Cougars another big time playmaker.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5194059/kerondo-gobern

2019 – Jeremiah Jean, LB/DE, 6-1, 210, Homestead South Dade. As this program gets more and more exposure, we are now seeing the kind of defensive talent this team has once again this year. Over the next year, you will see his growth and maturity come out. This is a really good football player who is quick and extremely talented. Will be among the better prospects next season as well. Continues to make major strides.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/8747241/jeremiah-jean

2018 – Kinglsey Pierre, DL, 6-3, 215, Miramar. We continue to talk about some of the best defensive units in South Florida, and while the Patriots didn’t have a lot of support early on, this is a team – with prospects like this outstanding lineman – who has made this program an 8A contender. Here is a very gifted football player who plays off so many gifted athletes on the “Dark Side” of the ball. Keep your eye on this impressive talent.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5241648/kingsley-pierre

2020 – Jahvante Royal, WR, 6-3, 185, Hollywood McArthur. This is a football program that a year ago was sitting on top of the high school football world. But things change and now, with athletes like this gifted receiver, the Mustangs are looking to get back. Great size, tremendous speed and a chance to get a lot of reps this season will go a long way in making Royal better – in a hurry. Many are watching his progress over the next two seasons.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/9401140/jahvante-royal

Catch the South Florida High Sports Radio Show each Monday night (9-10) on WQAM (560AM). For the past 10 years, the players and coaches who are making the headlines, join the program. You will learn a lot!