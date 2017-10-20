Special Recipe: KFC Twitter Account Follows 11 Herbs & Spices To The Internet’s Delight

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CBSMiami) — The company heads at KFC need to give their social media manager a raise – or at least a lifetime supply of their famous fried chicken – for their well-crafted joke on Twitter.

See, Kentucky Fried Chicken specializes in fried chicken made with a special recipe comprised of 11 herbs and spices.

And what’s this? KFC only follows 11 people on Twitter.

Who might they be, you ask? Well, five of them are former members of the Spice Girls. The other six are men named Herb, including Green Bay Packers cornerback Herb Waters and music legend Herb Alpert.

That’s right, those are a combined 11 herbs and spices!

One savvy social media user cracked the code and unveiled the joke on his own Twitter page.

.@KFC follows 11 people. Those 11 people? 5 Spice Girls and 6 guys named Herb. 11 Herbs & Spices. I need time to process this. — Edge (@edgette22) October 19, 2017

Not only did it blow people’s minds, but it kinda blew up Twitter. Many people are responding to the news by saying the person behind the post deserves a raise.

