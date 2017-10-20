Heat Celebrating 30 Years Of Basketball; Partner With Uber

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami Heat make their home debut Saturday when they host the Indiana Pacers at AmericanAirlines Arena, embarking on its 30th anniversary season in the NBA.
Opening night activities include opening night t-shirt giveaways, the premiere of the 2017-18 Player introduction sequence and a tribute video congratulating Goran Dragić on being named MVP at Fiba EuroBasket2017.
HEAT fans are encouraged to leave their cars at home and now use Uber to get to the Arena, taking advantage of the new exclusive drop off zone and a designated entrance at Gate 3. The Uber drop-off will be activated for all home games, beginning with Saturday’s home opener.
For $20 off an Uber ride to the arena, first-time users can enter the special promo code “HEAT17”.
As a reminder, this year, the organization has gone digital only for tickets. Fans can access their tickets by downloading the Miami HEAT App which includes an enhanced Mobile Wallet, considered the fastest way to make food, beverage and retail purchases in the Arena.
Fans needing assistance with Mobile Ticketing can visit the Mobile Assistance tables at Gates 1 and 2.
In addition, there’s a new complimentary public Wi-Fi inside. Connect under the network name: AAA Public Wifi
Formed during the 1988-89 season as an expansion team, the Heat have won three NBA championships, five conference titles and eleven division titles. Valued at $1.35 billion, according to Forbes, they’re the tenth most valuable franchise in the league.