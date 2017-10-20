Fantasy Fest Kicks Off In Key West

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – Despite Hurricane Irma, ‘the show must go on’, or in this case the fest – as in Fantasy Fest.
The flamboyant annual festival kicks off Friday in Key West and businesses are hoping it brings in some much needed tourism revenue.
The 10-day event features masquerade balls, parties and costume competitions.
Conceived in 1979 to attract visitors, the festival traditionally brings about $30 million to the Keys each year. Its impact on the tourism-based economy, which employs about 50 percent of the local workforce, is particularly important this year, as recovery continues after Irma’s September 10th passage through the island chain.
Themed “Time Travel Unravels,” the festival will feature events including a costume contest for pets, the exotic Headdress Ball and a masquerade march beginning at the Key West cemetery.
The festival’s highlight is an October 28th, an evening parade expected to draw tens of thousands of revelers.
