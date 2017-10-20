Dolphins Week 7 Injury Report: DeVante Parker Could Miss Second Straight Game, Mike Pouncey Is Questionable

By Abraham Gutierrez

Winners of two straight games, the Miami Dolphins wrapped up another week of practice as they are prepared to host the New York Jets Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Opening kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Following Friday’s session, head coach Adam Gase released the team’s NFL Week 7 injury report. For what it’s worth, there are four Dolphins players listed as questionable. However, there’s plenty of optimism in the locker room that they will all suit up Sunday afternoon.

Key players listed as questionable

The first player on the list of questionables is multi-time Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey. The seventh-year man out of Florida has had a history of hip issues that have been well documented.

This week, Pouncey was kept out of practice (Wednesday and Thursday) due to the NFL’s concussion protocol. The Lakeland, Florida native exited last week’s game against the Falcons during the first half and did not return. Fins fans should note that Pouncey had full participation in practice on Friday, which is certainly a positive sign.

The remaining three players listed as questionable are all from the defensive squad.

Much like last week, the cornerback duo of Byron Maxwell and Xavien Howard had their names penciled into this week’s injury report. Maxwell is dealing with an injured foot while Howard is nursing an ankle injury. Both players were full participants at practice.

Finally, defensive end Andre Branch was the other Miami player to be listed as questionable against the New York Jets. Even though the former Jaguar is listed as having knee issues, he was able to take 100 percent of the snaps in practice.

DeVante Parker could miss second straight game

For a second consecutive week, wide receiver DeVante Parker was unable to practice due to a bummed ankle. Listed as doubtful, the third-year man out of Louisville could miss his second game of the season after sitting out last week.

That said, the Dolphins aren’t ready to declare him a no-go for this week’s AFC East divisional clash against Gang Green.

“We still just keep on holding out hope,” said Fins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen when asked of his status. “He’s had some Lazarus experiences out there where he’s showed up at the last second from the dead. We’re so used to it now. I’m not saying it to be cute. People fill in. And you go. And you get a big play out of [Jakeem Grant]. And you know and so that’s just the way it is. I think the whole league, but certainly Miami, we kind of thrive on that stuff. It’s harder without him. But guys fill in and go. And we’re sort of built for that.”

Suh, Ajayi and Fede should play

Even though their official status for Sunday’s game remains undisclosed, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, running back Jay Ajayi and defensive end Terrence Fede should be healthy enough to take the field. Suh is dealing knee issues, but was able to practice without impediments, which is also the case with Fede as he nurses an injured shoulder.

Meanwhile, Miami continues to handle Ajayi’s knee with kid gloves. The Pro Bowl halfback, who’s coming off his best game of the year (26 carries for 130 yards), did not practice this week, as it’s been customary for the better part of the young season.

Miami Dolphins NFL Week 7 Injury Report & Game Statuses

Questionable:

(C) Mike Pouncey (Concussion/Hip)–Did Not Participate In Practice

(CB) Byron Maxwell (Foot) –Full Participation in Practice

(CB) Xavien Howard (Ankle) –Limited Participation in Practice

(DE) Andre Branch (Knee) –Full Participation in Practice

Doubtful:

(WR) DeVante Parker (Ankle) –Did Not Participate In Practice

Undisclosed: