State Department: 2 More Victims Of Mysterious Attacks In Cuba

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami) – Two more State Department workers are confirmed to be victims of invisible and mysterious attacks in Havana, Cuba, according to The Washington Post.

That brings the total number of people affected by the unexplained attacks to 24. These attacks, the State Department said, happened earlier this year but are only coming to light now based on new medical assessments.

The number of those harmed could grow.

The US first revealed in August that embassy workers and their families in Havana had been harmed by unexplained, mysterious incidents affecting their health.

Symptoms include hearing loss, balance problems and mild traumatic brain injury or concussion.

The Trump administration later said it had determined the incidents were “specific attacks” that are ongoing, but investigators have not yet identified a weapon or a culprit.

The FBI has traveled to Havana with advanced equipment and has ripped open walls to try to find any device that could be responsible — the first time the FBI has been allowed to operate openly on Cuban soil in more than half a century.

The Cuban government has denied any knowledge or involvement in the attacks.

Washington has expelled more than half of the Cuban diplomats based in the United States and issued a travel warning advising Americans not to visit Cuba.

At least one tourist has reported experiencing an unexplained illness that lingered for months following a 2014 stay in the same hotel where American government workers were later targeted. Chris Allen, from South Carolina, told the Associated Press that he experienced numbness that spread through his limbs within minutes of climbing into bed.