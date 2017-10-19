UF Braces For Protests, Possible Violence At White Supremacist Speech

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GAINESVILLE (CBSMiami) — The University of Florida is bracing for potential violence Thursday at a speech by white nationalist leader Richard Spencer.

The school has called in hundreds of law enforcement officers from federal, state, county and city sources. Streets will be blocked off, and movement around the campus tightly controlled.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency Monday, saying a “threat of a potential emergency is imminent” in Alachua County, where the school is located. The order allowed local law enforcement to partner with other agencies.

In August, Spencer participated in a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia that led to deadly violence.

“We are hoping that this is going to be a non-event but we are prepared to respond and handle this,” said Alachua County Sheriff Sadie Darnell.

More than 500 law enforcement officers have been called in from across the state.

It’s a show of force marshaled for Thursday afternoon’s speech by Richard Spencer.

Sheriff Darnell is most concerned about public safety. “When you get human beings together on different opinions and then you add emotions to it, you’ve got the recipe for a lot to go wrong.”

The public safety worry follows deadly violence in Charlottesville back in August. University of Florida President Kent Fuchs originally rejected Spencer’s plan to speak on campus last month.

The University changed its mind when Spencer threatened a lawsuit.

“We did know at that point we weren’t going to permanently ban him and so if we could find a time and a place when we could assure security, we knew we would allow him at that point,” said Fuchs.

Attorney Gary Edinger represented Spencer when the University of Florida pushed back.

“Hate speech is none the less protected by the constitution as long as it’s in the realm of political speech and not actual violence,” said Edinger.

Some students plan to protest what they consider to be hate speech. Others will keep their distance.

“I don’t feel safe being here, especially since I’m a woman of color,” said UF student Nafeesah Attah. “So I’ll lean on my other friends who will be out there. But I will definitely be inside my house.”

Fuchs estimates the school will spend $600,000 on security for Spencer’s planned speech Thursday. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the government, in this case a public university, cannot charge speakers for security costs.