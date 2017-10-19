Good Housekeeping’s Top Toys Get Stamp Of Approval From Adorable Experts

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Good Housekeeping best toy awards are out for 2017 and they got their stamp of approval from some adorable experts.

Dressed in lab coats and armed with Kelly green folders the young professional toy testers were ready for action because when it comes to ranking the best toys, Good Housekeeping doesn’t play around.

It all starts with more than 500 toys. At the Good Housekeeping Institute they screen them for creativity, educational value and safety, beginning with the drop test.

“It’s three feet off the ground…BAM! Then we check it to make sure it doesn’t crack or there are any sharp edges for the kids that they could potentially hurt themselves and we make sure it’s still operational,” explained Rachel Rothman, Chief Technologist at the Good Housekeeping Institute.

If the toys pass their strict standards, they bring in the professionals for honest feedback from the kids on whether they like or dislike any of the toys being tested.

So which toys made the grade?

“Paw Patrol My Life Sized Tower,” said Rothman. “So for kids that are three and up, it is literally life sized, standing at over two and a half feet tall. Lots of interactivity.”

24 toys made it to the winner’s table including build your own R2-D2. Two affordable options include the No Mess Paint Party and the Leapfrog Scoop and Learn Ice Cream Cart for under 40-dollars.

“Our Tiger was the number one favorite from kids, from us we absolutely loved it,” said Rothman.

The FurReal Roarin’ Tyler the Playful Tiger earned the top toy of the year impressing engineers with more than 100 sounds and animations but with a hefty price tag of 130-dollars.

Click here to see the entire list from Good Housekeeping.