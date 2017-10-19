Miami Dolphins Star WR Jarvis Landry Surprises Students With Money Talk

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – An ‘off the gridiron’ challenge by a Miami Dolphins player has South Florida high school students working toward a win on the financial field.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry surprised the Plantation High School football team this week, but he was there to talk finance, not football.

“If some of them do have jobs, it’s taking a little money here and there and putting it away; having a personal piggy bank or whatever it is so they can open an account,” says Landry about his message to students.

His visit to the school is part of ‘4 Downs for Finance’, an initiative between the Miami Dolphins and Bank United to teach students about financial literacy.

A 2015 CBS News report shows 1 in 6 NFL players go bankrupt.

Now, Landry and Bank United representatives are encouraging young student-athletes to start thinking about shaping their financial success early.

.Students heard from Landry, BankUnited Senior Executive Vice President Gerry Litrento and BankUnited Vice President of Community Development & Outreach Katrina Wright.

“She taught us a little bit more how to save, how to keep a savings account, the difference between credit card, debit card and basic knowledge on how to save our money,” said student-athlete Yavin Thomas.

Another student-athelete, Adam Odens, added, “you know it’s very important to manage your money. You’ve got your needs and your wants and you need to make that tough decision.”

This is Landry’s third season participating in the program that started seven years ago.

The special visit also kicks-off a financial literacy essay contest with a $1,000 grand prize and other weekly prizes.

Students can find more information on the contest and financial tips here: http://4downsforfinance.com/