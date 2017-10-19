Dogs & Cats Rescued In Puerto Rico Arrive In South Florida

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — More than 100 dogs and cats from hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico are getting some much needed care in South Florida. When they are ready, they’ll be looking for their fur-ever homes here.

Thursday, staff at the Humane Society of Broward County began examining and preparing the animals.

“Our clinic staff is checking the animals as you can see. They’re giving them their necessary vaccinations and we know that the South Florida community is going to fall in love with them just like we have,” said Cherie Wachter, Humane Society of Broward County.

In total, 79 dogs and 25 cats were rescued in a late night flight Wednesday after their shelter in Puerto Rico, Save a Sato, was damaged in Hurricane Maria. They arrived at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport in crates, which they quickly traded for more comfortable digs.

“This is actually the second shipment of animals we’ve gotten from Save a Sato. About ten days ago we took in 94 animals and the community, because of their support, all but five of them have found forever homes already,” said Wachter.

South Florida has been quick to help those affected by Hurricane Maria, from collecting supplies to sending rescue flights. Taking one of the sweet animal survivors home not only helps them, but gives a break to shelter workers in Puerto Rico who need to focus on their own recovery, says Wachter.

“The volunteers at Save a Sato, they give so much of their time to take care of these babies and I just know that it will be so rewarding for them knowing that they found wonderful homes.”

Some of the animals will be ready for adoption as early as this weekend.