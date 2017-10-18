UF Campus Protests Ahead Of White Nationalist Speaker

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
GAINESVILLE (CBSMiami) – Protests popped up on the University of Florida campus Tuesday ahead of a visit from White Nationalist Richard Spencer.
He is scheduled to speak at the university on Thursday. More protests are expected today. Governor Rick Scott has already declared a state of emergency which gives the state the authority to send extra law enforcement and suspend state laws if necessary.
Spencer’s lawyer, Gary Edinger, said he’s received backlash of his own but says his client has a constitutional right to speak.
“It’s a very thin line but it’s between a political and a controversial speech and actually calling for immediate violence, saying lets go riot, lets go tear down the police station. Mr. Spencer does not do the latter,” he said.
The university is not sponsoring the event and cannot forbid Spencer from speaking there.