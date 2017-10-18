School District Employee Accused Of Molesting Teen Boy

By Ted Scouten
Filed Under: Coral Springs, Sexual Assault, Ted Scouten

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) — A school custodian in Coral Springs is under arrest for allegations of improper sexual conduct with a teenager.

robert grant School District Employee Accused Of Molesting Teen Boy

Robert Quincey Grant,
25. (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office)

Robert Quincey Grant, 27, a janitor and sports coach at Coral Springs Middle School, is accused of 10 counts of lewd and lascivious activity with a 15-year-old boy.

He also faces one count of sexual assault on a minor.

The teenage victim said Grant was his mentor and helped with homework, and also befriended the boy and his mother. He alleged that when Grant took him to middle school on Saturday to help with algebra, he fondled him and assaulted him in the gym.

The boy said Grant groped him on other occasions.

In bond court Wednesday morning, a judge set a $100,000 bond on the 10 lewd and lascivious charges, but denied bond for the sexual assault.

Officials said Grant regularly volunteered to chaperone school field trips and he has been with the district since 2010.

More from Ted Scouten
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch