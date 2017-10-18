School District Employee Accused Of Molesting Teen Boy

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) — A school custodian in Coral Springs is under arrest for allegations of improper sexual conduct with a teenager.
Robert Quincey Grant, 27, a janitor and sports coach at Coral Springs Middle School, is accused of 10 counts of lewd and lascivious activity with a 15-year-old boy.
He also faces one count of sexual assault on a minor.
The teenage victim said Grant was his mentor and helped with homework, and also befriended the boy and his mother. He alleged that when Grant took him to middle school on Saturday to help with algebra, he fondled him and assaulted him in the gym.
The boy said Grant groped him on other occasions.
In bond court Wednesday morning, a judge set a $100,000 bond on the 10 lewd and lascivious charges, but denied bond for the sexual assault.
Officials said Grant regularly volunteered to chaperone school field trips and he has been with the district since 2010.