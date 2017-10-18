WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Man Shot, Killed Overnight In Opa-locka

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A father of seven was shot and killed overnight in Opa-locka.

The 47-year-old man was working inside a car at a stereo installation business at 2150 Opa-locka Boulevard when he was shot in the head.

“You took away not only a father, you took away a son, a brother, an uncle, a hard working man that loved his family, he did everything for his family, no matter what, and I hope you are brought to justice and put in prison for the rest of your life,” said the man’s sister.

Police are working to determine if this was a random robbery attempt or if the man was targeted.

The man’s adult daughter was there at time of shooting, and police say she may have witnessed it.

