Former Hurricanes QB Brad Kaaya Claimed Off Waivers By Detroit Lions

By Alex Donno
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The roller coaster of Brad Kaaya’s NFL career took another sharp turn on Wednesday, when he was claimed off waivers by the team that drafted him: the Detroit Lions.

The former Miami Hurricanes’ signal caller was drafted by the Lions in the sixth round back in April, cut by the Lions in September, claimed by the Panthers, and then cut by the Panthers on Tuesday. Now, he’s back in Detroit. Still with me?

Ian Rappaport from NFL Network broke the news.

Kaaya is back where he started, and likely to land on the Lions’ practice squad.

 

More from Alex Donno
