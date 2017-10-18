Boy On Bike Dragged By SUV Gets New Wheels

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) — Two weeks after a horrible accident that nearly took the life of a 9-year-old Davie boy, the child got some generous gifts to lift his spirits.

Ming Lin’s mother said her son may be able to return to school next week.

On Wednesday, he was brought in to the Davie Police Department in a wheelchair by his parents as police provided an update on the case.

“How are you doing?” Ming Lin was asked.

“Not good,” he replied.

Ming said he still had pain in his neck from the October 4th accident that happened while he was riding his bicycle to Davie Elementary School on S.W. 39th St. at 65th Avenue, near downtown Davie. He was left with injuries to his leg, shoulder and wrist, as well.

The boy said he did not remember any details of the accident.

Surveillance tape from that rainy day shows Ming riding his bicycle and apparently falling off, just as a Chevrolet suburban is making a right turn onto the road. Ming somehow manages to get stuck underneath the SUV, which continues to drive, dragging him nearly 450 feet.

Wedged under the vehicle, the driver had to be alerted by another driver that Ming was there.

“I was so scared,” said his mother, Bilin Lin. “I could not sleep for a couple of days. I was scared.”

Ming spent a few days in the hospital. While his backpack got ripped up, it’s his helmet that just may have saved his life.

Two weeks later and Ming was given a new Huffy bicycle, helmet and backpack. The items are worth a total of $200 and were donated by Dean Isenberg, the owner of City RV rentals.

“It’s the right thing to do,” he said. “I was brought up learning it’s nice to be important but more important to be nice.”

A witness told Davie Police the driver of the suburban, 30-year-old Michele Achon of Davie, was on a cell phone. That troubles mom.

“Why was she on a cell phone?” asked Bilin.

Achon was cited for failing to use due care with a bicyclist.

Sgt. Mark Leone with Davie Police said, “We have the driver on a cell phone, who was not paying attention. And this was in a school zone and this could have been avoided.”

Bilin said the driver made no attempt to contact her.

“I waited so long for the driver to call me and say is your baby ok,” she said.

CBS4’s Peter D’Oench was able to reach Achon by telephone but she declined to comment or respond to the upset mother.

Bilin said she is grateful to the good Samaritan, Brandon Rose, who saw her child being dragging and used a jack from his vehicle to pull Ming free.

Ming should be able to return to Davie Elementary School, where he is 4th grader, sometime next week, mom said. But he won’t be riding a bicycle anytime soon and she is not sure if he will ever ride a bicycle again. She also said she does appreciate the presents from Isenberg and his company.