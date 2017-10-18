Bipartisan Deal Could Extend Healthcare Subsidies

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump has backed away from his initial support for a bi-partisan plan to stabilize the health insurance markets.
The plan keeps the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, subsidies for two years to help low income earners afford insurance. President Trump used his executive powers to strike them down last week.
It also does away with some Obamacare requirements in an attempt to garner GOP support.
The president learned of the deal during a news conference Tuesday with the Prime Minister of Greece Alexis Tsipras.
Republican Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Democratic Senator Patty Murray of Washington hope to present the bill to Senate leadership by the end of the week.
While President Trump commended the bipartisan effort, he added that the only long-term solution is to repeal and replace Obamacare.