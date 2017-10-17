Rep. Wilson Calls Trump ‘Insensitive’ For Telling Widow Of Soldier ‘He Knew What He Signed Up For’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump is under fire Tuesday night for his choice of words with the wife of a slain Army sergeant.

Myeshia Johnson was on her way to the airport to greet the remains of her husband, Sgt. La David Johnson, when she received the call from the commander-in-chief.

“He said to the wife, ‘Well, I guess he knew what he was getting into,’” recalled Rep. Frederica Wilson, who was in the car with Myeshia. “How insensitive can you be?”

Trump was already under fire for not reaching out more quickly to the families of the fallen soldiers, who were killed in an attack in Niger on October 4th.

According to the military, Johnson’s Special Forces unit was assisting and advising Nigerians on dealing with terror groups. The U.S. and Niger forces in a joint patrol were leaving a meeting with tribal leaders when they were ambushed by 40-50 militants believed to be linked to the Islamic State group.

Sgt. Johnson and three other soldiers were killed. Four Nigerien soldiers also died in the attack and two other U.S. troops were wounded.

Nearly two weeks after the attack, Trump finally called the loved ones of all four Green Berets killed.

But what he said, and how he said it, is still in dispute.

After CBS4 reached out to Congresswoman Wilson a second time, she repeated her assertion that the president told Myeshia that her husband knew what he was signing up for when he enlisted, adding “it still hurts.” Wilson said Myeshia was livid and “cried forever” after Trump’s call.

The White House told CBS4 News the president’s conversations with the families of American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice are private.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is launching a preliminary investigation into the firefight – the details of which are still not clear two weeks later.

Intelligence said Johnson’s 12 man team was “unlikely” to run into opposition – an obvious failure.

Also in question: How did Sgt. Johnson get left behind?

His body wasn’t recovered until 48 hours after the ambush.

And did he survive or was he killed instantly?

Initial reports said Sgt. Johnson may have been alive for some time after the attack.

Johnson enlisted in the Army in January 2014 as a wheeled vehicle mechanic. His awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Army Parachutist Badge, the Army Air Assault Badge, the Driver and Mechanic Badge and the Marksmanship Qualification Badge – Sharpshooter with Rifle.