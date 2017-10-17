Steering You Right: Overnight Closures On The Palmetto & I-595 Express Lanes

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida’s seemingly endless road construction rolls on this week with a couple of overnight closures.
Let’s start with State Road 826/Palmetto Expressway. Tuesday through Friday, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, the northbound exit ramp to NW 154th Street will be closed.
Drivers can exit at NW 67th Avenue, go south to NW 67th Avenue and then turn east or west on NW 154th Street.
Thursday and Friday nights, all northbound lanes of Okeechobee Road will be closed at the Palmetto Expressway. Drivers can take the Palmetto north to 103rd Street and then hop on the southbound Palmetto to get back on Okeechobee Road.
On I-595, two westbound Express Lanes will be closed nightly from Tuesday, October 17th through Friday, October 20th from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., between Nob Hill Road and SW 136th Avenue.