“Shaky” Bank Bandit Moving Up The Coast

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – After robbing banks in Ft. Lauderdale, Oakland Park, and Margate, the FBI’s so-called “shaky bandit” has moved north.
On Monday robbed a Chase bank branch in Port St. Lucie just before 5 p.m. A half an hour later, he hit a Wells Fargo branch in Palm City.
During both robberies, the robber entered the bank, implied he was armed and demanded money from a bank employee. While there were customers in the banks, there were no injuries. The FBI has not said how much money was taken in each robbery.
Investigators believe the robber, dubbed the “shaky bandit” because his hands shake during the robberies, was responsible for at least nine other bank robberies along the lower east coast.
The first one they can tie him to is the robbery of a Citibank branch in Oakland Park on September 27th.
On October 1st, he robbed a TD Bank location in Ft. Lauderdale. Two days later he robbed a Chase branch in Boynton Beach followed by a Wells Fargo robbery the following day in Margate. On October 6th, he hit PNC branches in both Ft. Lauderdale and Coconut Creek.
On October 9th he robbed a Wells Fargo in Wilton Manors. The following day he hit two Chase Bank locations, one in Lake Park, the other in Jupiter.
