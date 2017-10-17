Miami Heat’s Rodney McGruder Undergoes Successful Surgery

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Heat guard Rodney McGruder underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a stress fracture in his left tibia.
According to the Heat, the surgery was successful.
The Miami HEAT announced today that guard Rodney McGruder underwent successful surgery to repair a left tibia stress fracture. The 90-minute procedure was performed by Dr. Charles Jordan and HEAT team physician Dr. Harlan Selesnick at Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute at Doctors Hospital. He is expected to begin rehabilitation in one week. A timetable for his return has not been set.
McGruder appeared in five preseason games (five starts) with the HEAT, averaging 7.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 22.3 minutes while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from three-point range.
The Heat have not confirmed a timetable for McGruder’s recovery. Estimates have speculated a time-span of three to six months.
On Tuesday, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said, “Knowing Rodney, we’ll have to just make sure we protect him from himself because he’ll want to come back sooner than anybody in the history of that injury.”
McGruder started 65 games last season, a franchise record for rookies. He appeared in a team-high 78 games.
The Heat will open up their regular season on Wednesday, October 18th when they face the Magic in Orlando. Tipoff is set for 7:00 PM from the Amway Center.