Gore, Hester, Coker Headline UM Sports Hall Of Fame 2018 Class

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – The University of Miami has announced nine inductees for the 2018 class of the UM Sports Hall of Fame.

Larry Coker, who coached the Canes football team to their most recent national championship in 2001, enters the hall along with two of his former players.

Running back Frank Gore played for Miami from 2001-2004, winning a national title in his true freshman season. Gore is tenth all time on the Hurricanes career rushing list with 1,975 career yards. Gore is in his 13th NFL season, currently with the Indianapolis Colts.

Devin Hester will join Gore and Coker in the hall. One of the most lethal special teams players in Miami history, Hester scored three touchdowns on punt returns and one on a kickoff. Hester was a 2004 All-American and All-ACC selection.

Here’s more on all nine inductees from the University of Miami:

The nine-member Class of 2018 is comprised of Yonder Alonso (baseball), John Salmons (men’s basketball), Chanivia Broussard (women’s basketball), Frank Gore, Devin Hester and former head coach Larry Coker (football), Tina Miller (golf), Dominique Darden (track & field) and Britney Butcher, the first soccer player ever inducted. “As president, I’m pleased to introduce this great class of University of Miami Sports Hall of Famers for 2018,” said UMSHoF President Tracy Kerdyk. “We invite all Hurricane fans to join us next spring at our 50th anniversary induction banquet, as we welcome the newest members into the Hall of Fame.” This year’s class will be formally introduced during an on-field ceremony at the end of the first quarter of the Miami-Syracuse football game on Sat., Oct. 21 at Hard Rock Stadium, as part of the “Hall of Fame Game” ceremonies. The 50th Annual UMSHoF Induction Banquet will be held in either late March or April 2018. For information, please contact the UMSHoF at 305-284-2775. The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame is a non-profit organization founded in 1966 by eight Dade County Circuit Court judges, all University of Miami alumni. The founders wanted to establish an organization that would recognize those student-athletes, coaches and administrators who excelled at their sport and brought acclaim to the University through their achievements and championships. With the addition of the Class of 2018, only 318 honorees have been inducted into the UM Sports Hall of Fame.

Miami will host the Syracuse Orange at 3:30 PM Saturday, October 21st from Hard Rock Stadium. You can listen to the game on 560 WQAM.