Broward Commissioners Honor Female Hollywood Hills QB Who Threw Historic TD Pass

BROWARD (CBSMiami) — Holly Neher is helping to break down barriers for female athletes nationwide.
The Hollywood Hills High School junior made history when she became the first female to throw a touchdown pass in a Florida high school football game.
Holly, who serves as an inspiration to countless females that have the skill and desire to shatter glass ceilings in athletics, made history again on Tuesday.
“The board hereby declares Tuesday, October 17th, 2017, as Holly Neher Day in Broward County. Florida hereby acknowledges and celebrates her extraordinary athletic achievements.”
Before a proud board of commissioners, she signed a football to be presented to the Broward County Historical Society. She then threw a pass across the chamber.
“I just hope I can motivate somebody, and help some little girl beat the impossible, just like I did,” she said.
Holly said she learned to be tough from her mom, who battled and overcame breast cancer.
“I’m just playing football, I’m not fighting cancer,” she said. “So there’s nothing that should bring me down, there’s nothing that should not make me throw a complete pass, there’s nothing that should make me walk away. My mom beat cancer, I can beat football.”
Considering it is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and with her mother by her side, Holly’s new accolade couldn’t have come at a better time.
“I’m very proud, very honored to be your mom. I couldn’t ask for anything better,” said Paula Neher.
