Watch: Police Release Dramatic Body Cam Gun Battle Video

PORT RICHEY (CBSMiami) — Police in Pasco County, Florida have released dramatic bodycam footage from a police gun battle with a suspected killer.
According to Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, it took place Thursday, October 12 when Brian Disario shot and killed David Armstrong in the garage of his home.
Investigators later said Disario killed Armstrong for hitting on his imaginary girlfriend.
After shooting Armstrong, investigators said Disario went out into the street, near a school, with a long gun.
The first two arriving Pasco County Sheriff’s officers spotted Disario in the street with the gun.
When the officer with the body cam yelled at him to put the gun down, Disario opened fire at him in the middle of the street.
The officer fired back. Nocco called it a gun battle in the street.
Disario ran back into the house, where he ended up killing himself.
Neither officer was hurt.
Officials said Disario had an AR-15, which he bought in 2015. They are trying to determine whether it was purchased legally.
Police were first called to the scene by Disario’s mother, who called 911 to report her son was having a schizophrenic episode and that he had a gun.