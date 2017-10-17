Best Places For Corn Dishes In Miami

By Suzy Fielders



Autumn is finally here! With the turn of the season brings an abundance of amazing food. One great side dish that’s often overlooked but yet remains a classic is corn. Corn is very versatile and can be made in so many ways. These restaurants have some unique, fun or just plain delicious corn dishes.

Edge Steak & Bar

435 Brickell Ave.

Miami, FL 33131

(305) 381-3190

edgerestaurantmiami.com Those who want to eat healthy but still have something tasty will want to try out Edge Steak & Bar’s Quinoa and Fire Roasted Corn Salad. This item is served with their Meyer Lemon Dressing. It can be found under the side dishes section of their dinner menu. It pairs nicely with any of their ‘Florida Fish’ options which can be found under ‘From the Grill’.

Threefold Cafe

6907 Red Road

Coral Gables, FL 33134

(305) 456-6762 www.threefoldcafe.com

For all the Gazpacho lovers out there, be sure to visit Threefold Cafe. Their Gazpacho includes Watermelon, toasted corn, guajillo chili, and creme fraiche. Please note that this is on their dinner menu. Dinner is only served at the ‘South Miami’ location at 6907 Red Road from 6 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.

Crackers Casual Dining

78 Canal St.

Miami Springs, FL 33166

(786) 518-3268 www.eatatcrackers.com It probably comes as no surprise that a restaurant specializing in Southern food serves some amazing corn dishes. One of their top ones being corn chowder. This is only offered as a daily special though so be sure to follow them on Facebook where they post every day what the soup of the day is. Be sure to pair it with some of their other Southern classics, like Chicken Fried Chicken.

Rouge Restaurant

908 71st St.

Miami Beach, FL 33141

(305) 720-9125 www.rougemiamibeach.com This unique & cozy restaurant offers Moroccan and French dishes. While it might not be the first place you’d think of for corn dishes they do indeed have an amazing entree that feature a corn sauce. One being their Sautéed Organic Lamb SweetBreads and Fresh North Western Wild Morels Served with a Creamy Pepper Corn Polenta. Check out the full menu here.