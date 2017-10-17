Best Places For Corn Dishes In Miami

By Suzy Fielders

Autumn is finally here! With the turn of the season brings an abundance of amazing food. One great side dish that’s often overlooked but yet remains a classic is corn. Corn is very versatile and can be made in so many ways. These restaurants have some unique, fun or just plain delicious corn dishes.
Edge Steak & Bar
435 Brickell Ave.
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 381-3190
edgerestaurantmiami.com

Those who want to eat healthy but still have something tasty will want to try out Edge Steak & Bar’s Quinoa and Fire Roasted Corn Salad. This item is served with their Meyer Lemon Dressing. It can be found under the side dishes section of their dinner menu. It pairs nicely with any of their ‘Florida Fish’ options which can be found under ‘From the Grill’.

Threefold Cafe
6907 Red Road
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 456-6762

www.threefoldcafe.com
For all the Gazpacho lovers out there, be sure to visit Threefold Cafe. Their Gazpacho includes Watermelon, toasted corn, guajillo chili, and creme fraiche. Please note that this is on their dinner menu. Dinner is only served at the ‘South Miami’ location at 6907 Red Road from 6 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.

Crackers Casual Dining
78 Canal St.
Miami Springs, FL 33166
(786) 518-3268

www.eatatcrackers.com

It probably comes as no surprise that a restaurant specializing in Southern food serves some amazing corn dishes. One of their top ones being corn chowder. This is only offered as a daily special though so be sure to follow them on Facebook where they post every day what the soup of the day is. Be sure to pair it with some of their other Southern classics, like Chicken Fried Chicken.

Rouge Restaurant
908 71st St.
Miami Beach, FL 33141
(305) 720-9125

www.rougemiamibeach.com

This unique & cozy restaurant offers Moroccan and French dishes. While it might not be the first place you’d think of for corn dishes they do indeed have an amazing entree that feature a corn sauce. One being their Sautéed Organic Lamb SweetBreads and Fresh North Western Wild Morels Served with a Creamy Pepper Corn Polenta. Check out the full menu here.

Atrio Restaurant & Wine Room
1395 Brickell Ave.
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 503-6585
www.conradmiami.com

Some of the best restaurant in Miami are all located inside hotels. Atrio Restaurant & Wine Room, located inside the Conrad Hotel, is no exception. They offer a top notch wine list. Corn lovers will love that roasted corn is one of their side dishes. It pairs perfectly with any of their ocean or land entrees.

