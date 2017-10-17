Amazon Continues Its Search For 2nd HQ Home

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Amazon continues its search for a place to build a second headquarters.

South Florida joins dozens of communities from around the country in making a bid to win the project, which could bring something in the neighborhood of 50,000 jobs.

Amazon wants a diverse city with a large talent pool, mass transit and a high quality of life.

CBS4’s Tony Dokoupil showed us some of the attempts by cities to get the retail giant’s attention.

Kansas City Mayor Sly James answered his own challenge by slipping Kansas City factoids into reviews of a thousand Amazon products.

Anything goes when vying for Amazon’s attention, which is why Tucson sent a 21-foot cactus.

Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine got in on the action, writing a letter to CEO Jeff Bezos.

“We have three airports within an hour for executives that need to fly in,” Udine said. “We are a gateway to Latin America… that would really be something that would take it to the next level.”

More than 30 cities are expected to submit proposals. Still, some cities aren’t getting involved, citing amazon’s emphasis on subsidies and incentives.

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo called that “a bad deal for city taxpayers.”

“I think Amazon is going to come out ahead. It’s not really clear if the cities will,” said Amy Liu.

Liu studies urban economics at the Brookings Institution. She warns that Amazon’s second city could suffer some of the same issues now plaguing its first, Seattle.

“There are real tradeoffs in being the winner. Seattle now experiences high inequality, not enough affordable housing, to house workers,” Liu said.

Amazon’s second headquarters might not land in the U.S. at all.

Some Canadian cities, including Ottawa and Toronto, are also submitting bids, and Canada’s immigration policies could help with international talent.

Amazon is expected to make its decision next year.

Cities have until Thursday to submit their bids to Amazon.