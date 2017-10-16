WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Toddler Struck, Killed By Car In Deerfield Beach

Filed Under: Boy Hit By Car, Deerfield Beach, Toddler Hit By A Car

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A birthday party turned deadly for a toddler in Deerfield Beach on Sunday.

The one year old was at the party at 347 NW 4th Place when he was hit by a car just before 5 p.m.

The driver took off but when she stopped at a stop sign behind another car, someone ran up and pulled her out of the vehicle.

Witnesses said a second person then held her until the police arrived.

The toddler was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died. His family said he would have turned two years old this December.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

PIX: Hurricane Irma’s Aftermath
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch