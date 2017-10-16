Toddler Struck, Killed By Car In Deerfield Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A birthday party turned deadly for a toddler in Deerfield Beach on Sunday.
The one year old was at the party at 347 NW 4th Place when he was hit by a car just before 5 p.m.
The driver took off but when she stopped at a stop sign behind another car, someone ran up and pulled her out of the vehicle.
Witnesses said a second person then held her until the police arrived.
The toddler was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died. His family said he would have turned two years old this December.