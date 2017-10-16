Sexual Harassment #MeToo Campaign Gaining Traction On Twitter

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami/AP) – A Twitter campaign to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault in the wake of Harvey Weinstein sex scandal is gaining momentum.
On Sunday, actress Alyssa Milano suggested that women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted post on Twitter with the hashtag #MeToo.
The call to action quickly trended, with notable names like Lady Gaga, Monica Lewinsky and Rosario Dawson identifying themselves as victims. Others shared personal stories. Also tweeting in support was Milano’s former co-star on TV’s “Charmed,” Rose McGowan, who has accused Weinstein of raping her.
Milano called the Weinstein allegations “disturbing” in an essay last week, but added that the issue was complicated for her because she is friends with Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman.
