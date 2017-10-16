PBSO Cadet Charged With Impersonating Officer, Armed Robbery

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office cadet has been charged with impersonating an officer and armed robbery.

Chris Combs is facing serious charges after authorities said he pulled over his ex-girlfriend.

It all happened on Saturday, October 14, in the 12500 block of Loxahatchee Road in Palm Beach County.

According to the arrest warrant, Robert Roberts and Jamie DiCarlo were hanging out near a lake on Loxahatchee Road when a friend of Combs drove by in his car a few times before stopping in front of the couple.

A short time later, as Roberts and DiCarlo were leaving, a gray Ford Taurus activated its emergency lights and stopped them.

The arrest warrant states DiCarlo realized it was Combs on the PA intercom instructing Roberts and her to get out of the vehicle.

Roberts complied with the demands, which “included to walk back towards the unmarked police vehicle with his hands up, to lay on the ground, and to empty out his pockets and place the contents on the ground.” Roberts said he could hear Combs laughing over the PA.

While Roberts was on the ground, the report states, Combs exited the Taurus, “placing what appeared to be a metal object to the back of the victim’s head, before stealing his property.”

The report goes on to say that Combs ordered DiCarlo out of the car and onto the ground before fleeing.

Chris Combs is the son of a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Lt. David Combs.

The unmarked patrol car belonged to Lt. Combs, who was out of town when the incident happened.

The younger Combs is now charged with impersonating a police officer, robbery with a firearm and two counts of false imprisonment.

He is house arrest with GPS monitoring and had to surrender his passport.