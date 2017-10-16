Joe Jonas Engaged to ‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Sophie Turner

By Annie Reuter

Joe Jonas is officially off the market. The DNCE frontman proposed to his girlfriend, actress Sophie Turner, on Sunday (Oct. 15).

Both Jonas and the Game of Thrones actress shared the news with the same photo on their respective Instagram pages. In the picture, Jonas is dressed in black, his hand is on Turner’s knee and her hand is on top of his, showing off her beautiful engagement ring.

“She said yes,” the 28-year-old singer wrote while his 21-year-old fiancée captions her photo with, “I said yes.”

While the couple has been dating since late last year, they have kept their relationship private and are rarely seen out together in photos. “I’m happier than I’ve been in a very long time,” she recently told the UK paper the Sunday Times.

Check out the engagement announcement below.

She said yes.

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

