City Of Hollywood Releases 911 Calls From Nursing Home Where 14 Patients Died

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The city of Hollywood released a total of nine 911 calls from the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills.

Eight of them were from inside the facility as employees were calling to report patients in cardiac arrest.

The bulk of the calls were clinical, simply reporting what was happening in a rather dispassionate manner.

But it does give a window into what was happening here as patient after patient lay dying.

CALLER: Hi, I’m calling from Hollywood Hills nursing rehab.

The 911 calls from the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills began pouring in on Monday, September 11 – the day after Hurricane Irma hit South Florida.

CALLER: I’m having respiratory problems with her.

That was the first report of a problem at the facility. An electrical failure apparently knocked the air conditioning out during the hurricane, causing temperatures inside to skyrocket to nearly 110 degrees.

Another call came in on Tuesday, September 12.

CALLER: He had a fever. We ordered the tests for him but he’s getting short of breath now.

Then on Wednesday, September 13, employees placed a total of six early morning calls to 911 from inside the facility reporting patients in serious trouble.

CALLER: We don’t have any air condition… she’s blue.

CALLER: I’m calling because the patient is in cardiac arrest.

CALLER: I have another patient that’s in respiratory distress.

Cellphone video taken by a family member of patients at Hollywood Hills while they suffered several days without power gives a glimpse of the conditions inside. Fans set up and windows opened to try and let air in. A patient slumped over and naked, apparently in an attempt to stay cool.

In the sweltering heat, some patient’s temperatures climbed to nearly 110 degrees.

It was a desperate situation that led to the evacuation of patients, and the ultimate deaths of 14 people.

The nursing home was shut down.

But as the crisis unfolded, around 7 a.m. on Wednesday the 13th, a man from Broward’s Emergency Management team called 911 to alert them to the scope of the problem.

EOC CALLER: We got a request from Larkin Community Hospital in Hollywood. They say they’re having issues with patients and there may be casualties. They’re requesting ambulance assistance. Can I give you the address?

A short time later patients were evacuated out of the building and moved to Memorial Regional Hospital across the street.

The timing of these 911 calls may be significant.

Gov. Rick Scott’s office has maintained all along that Hollywood Hills did not alert authorities to the depth of the problem there.

While it’s clear that employees did call 911 when individual patients were falling ill, on only one call is there a mention of a lack of air conditioning and certainly no mention of an expanding and wide-ranging crisis.