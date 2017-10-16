British Actress Claims Harvey Weinstein Raped Her

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – Two more women have come forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.

British soap opera star Lysette Anthony said Weinstein stalked and abused her for years starting in the 1980s.

“The truth is that Weinstein raped me,” she told The London Times. “Not in a hotel suite iwth champagne and caviar on tap, but up against a coat rack on grey morning in my home.”

London police are now investigating that allegation along with three claims of sexual assault made by a second woman.

In all, the Oscar winning producer is facing dozens of sexual misconduct allegations from more than 40 women, two criminal investigations, and a reputation that has flipped from famous filmmaker to infamous predator in less than two weeks.

On Saturday, Weinstein’s brother Bob called him “sick and depraved,” and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expelled him, promising an end to the era of “willful ignorance and shameful complicity” in sexual assault.

“Women face an excruciating decision when sexually harassed: take the abuse, or take on a culture where the odds are stacked against you,” said former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson.

Lasy year, Carlson’s sexual harassment allegations against Fox News President Roger Ailes helped force his resignation.

In a commentary for CBS Sunday Morning, Carlson voiced the hope of many who feel a potential tipping point.

“As the allegations against Harvey Weinstein remind us, when one woman speaks up, titans fall. When we all speak up, together, we have the power to change the world,” she said.

Weinstein has maintained that all of his relationships have been consensual. However, with so many claims against him, Weinstein has lost his job and his wife has left him. In a statement, she said caring for the former’s couples two young children is her priority.