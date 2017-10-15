Pelosi: Trump ‘Went Rogue’ This Week On Iran, Health Care

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — Members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet took to the airwaves Sunday to discuss the future of the Iran nuclear deal.

The president’s top aides said the United States will remain in the agreement with Iran… for now.

“He is, I think, signaling to Iran and to our other partners there are serious flaws in this agreement,” said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. “Everyone acknowledges there are serious flaws.”

“He has set out a marker,” said National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster. “A marker to Iranians, and to our allies and partners, that we have to fix fundamental flaws in this deal. It’s a weak deal that is being weakly monitored.”

President Trump wants to make sure Iran is in compliance with the agreement to limit its arsenal. Earlier this week, he asked Congress to strengthen the terms to better protect the U.S. and its allies.

“I think the president was very courageous in saying, ‘I’m not going to kick this can down the road. I’m not going to say, well, it’s going to be on somebody else’s watch. I’m going to stop this from happening,'” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On CBS’s Face the Nation, Iran’s foreign minister expressed skepticism over Trump’s motives.

“You see, this administration is withdrawing from everything,” said Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. “Somebody called it ‘withdrawal doctrine’ for this administration. It’s withdrawing from NAFTA, it’s withdrawing from Trans Pacific Partnership, it’s withdrawing from UNESCO. It’s withdrawing from everything. So people cannot trust anymore the word of the United States.”

The Minority Speaker of the House also criticized the president.

“This week, the week of Friday the 13th, is the week that President Trump went rogue,” said Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Pelosi urged the president to cooperate with Democrats on a number of items, including Iran.