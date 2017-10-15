Two People Dead After Car Collides With Train In Pompano Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – A collision between a Tri Rail train and a car has left two people dead.
The crash happened near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Andrew Avenue in Pompano Beach.
Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deadly crash.
At approximately 9:20 a.m. a car and the train collided, killing two passengers in the car.
Authorities say that there were additional passengers in the car. It’s unknown at this time whether there were any other injuries.
Nobody on the train was hurt.
Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.