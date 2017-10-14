Closed: 5 FEMA Relief Centers In Miami & Broward At Capacity

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Five collection sites serving South Florida with Hurricane Irma assistance have been closed Saturday.

According to authorities, the Amelia Earhart Park site was closed for “health and safety concerns” due to an overwhelming response. Organizers are regrouping to see what time they will open up Sunday with barricades.

Miami Dade College’s North campus was also closed.

In Broward, C.B. Smith, Quiet Waters and Central Broward Regional Park were also closed Saturday afternoon. A day earlier, C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines and the Central Broward Regional Park were shut down temporarily due to the large crowd.

Two new FEMA Mobile Registration Information Centers opened Saturday at the following locations from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Homestead Regional Library, 700 N. Homestead Blvd, Homestead, FL 33030

Westland Gardens Park, 13501 N.W. 107th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33018

The center at the Stephen P Clark Center, located at 111 N.W. 1st Street, Miami, FL 33128, will remain in place until Monday.

These three sites will be closed on Sunday but will reopen on Monday.

At these centers, the FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams can register individuals impacted by Irma for disaster assistance, update their records and make referrals to community partners.

In addition to the registration opportunity offered by recovery teams, survivors can also register for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call l-800-621-3362.

So far, 1.1 million Floridians have been served with disaster relief.

Click here for more information on other available sites.