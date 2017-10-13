Walt Disney Resorts Are Going To the Dogs

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Walt Disney World Resort is going to the dogs – literally.
Beginning this Sunday, October 15th, Disney will welcome their guests along with dogs to select rooms at four of the resort’s hotels; Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Disney Port Orleans Resort – Riverside, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and the cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.
It will be limited to two dogs per per guest room. It will be an extra charge of $50 per night at Art of Animation, Port Orleans, and Fort Wilderness. It will be an extra $75 per night at the Yacht Club.
Each resort will offer easy access to outdoor spaces where Fido can get some exercise and do his, or her, business.
At check-in dog owners will be presented with Pluto’s Welcome Kit which includes a mat, bowls, a pet ID tag, courtesy plastic disposable bags, puppy pads and dog walking maps. Also included: a Pluto “Do Not Disturb” door hanger indicating to hotel staff that a pet is in the room.
Day care and other pet services are offered nearby at Best Friends, an on-property full-service pet care facility. Fees apply.
Dogs staying in Disney resort rooms must be well behaved, leashed in public areas and properly vaccinated.
Disney is calling this a trial program. How well pet owners do with this may determine whether it becomes a permanent feature which could be expanded to other resorts.