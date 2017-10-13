Trump Cutting Obamacare Insurance Subsidies

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump has taken another step to rollback Obamacare.

In a late night announcement on Thursday, the White House said they would halt health insurance subsidies for low and moderate income people who buy coverage on the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, exchanges.

The payments, which lower the co-pays and out out pocket expenses, are actually made to insurance companies. The White House, in a statement, argued as other Republicans have for years that Congress hadn’t approved them so they should not be made.

“The government cannot lawfully make the cost sharing reductions,” according to the statement.

Friday morning, President Trump tweeted:

The Democrats ObamaCare is imploding. Massive subsidy payments to their pet insurance companies has stopped. Dems should call me to fix! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2017

About six million American qualify for the help. It cost the government about $7 billion this year and that number is expected to rise. The Congressional Budget Office previously estimated the move would leace millions more Americans uninsured.

Earlier in the day, President Trump signed an Executive Order freeing insurance associations to sell scaled down health insurance policies across state line. Mr. Trump said, in signing the order, that this was a first step in solving the Obamacare problem.

“Think about that, all of the counties, one half, will have only one insurer,” he said.

Taken together, analysts say the changes will give younger, healthier people a cheaper insurance choice at the expense of higher costs for many others.

In a joint statement Democratic leaders responded to the subsidy change.

“It is a spiteful act of vast, pointless sabotage leveled at working families and the middle class in every corner of America. Make no mistake about it, Trump will try to blame the Affordable Care Act, but this will fall on his back and he will pay the price for it,” said the joint statement by House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and House Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. “President Trump has apparently decided to punish the American people for his inability to improve our health care system.”

South Florida Republican Ileana Ros-Lehtinen echoed a similar sentiment.

Cutting health care subsidies will mean more uninsured in my district. @potus promised more access, affordable coverage. This does opposite. — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) October 13, 2017

The New York Attorney General has already said he’s suing to stop the president from cutting the subsidies. The subsidy payments are made monthly, the next installment is due a week from today.