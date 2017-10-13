More Fallout Over Weinstein Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – More than 30 women have now come forward to accuse embattled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault.

Among the latest to add her name to the list was actress Kate Beckinsale. She revealed on Instagram that when she was 17 she met Weinstein at hotel.

“When I arrived, reception told me to go to his room . He opened the door in his bathrobe. After declining alcohol and announcing that I had school in the morning I left ,uneasy but unscathed,” she said “Let’s remember that Harvey is an emblem of a system that is sick, and that we have work to do.”

Academy award winning actress Emma Thompson sounded off on the Weinstein sexual assault allegations and the so-called Hollywood culture.

“I spent my 20s trying to get old man’s tongues out of my mouth because they thought, ‘she’s up for it’,” she said.

Thompson said Weinstein never assaulted her but believes harassment of women in the industry is an epidemic.

“Do they have to all be as bad as him to make it count? Does it only count if you really have done it to loads and loads and loads of women or does it count if you do it to one woman, once? I think the latter,” she said.”

One of the most outspoke voices since the allegations broke is actress Rose McGowan who has started a petition against The Weinstein Company. Late Thursday, she tweeted at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

1) @jeffbezos I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

2) @jeffbezos I had already sold a script I wrote to your studio, it was in development. When I heard a Weinstein bailout was in the works — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

3) @Jeffbezos I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing. I was ignored. Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

4) @jeffbezos I called my attorney & said I want to get my script back, but before I could, #2 @amazonstudios called to say my show was dead — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

4) @jeffbezos I am calling on you to stop funding rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers. I love @amazon but there is rot in Hollywood — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

McGowan reached a $100-thousand settlement with Weinstein in 1997, according to the New York Times.

Amazon did respond to a CBS News request for a comment.

On Thursday, the head of Amazon Studios was put on leave following sexual harassment allegations from a producer on the Amazon series “Man in the High Castle..”

Studio executive Roy Price is on a leave of absence effective immediately, Amazon said in a statement.

The Amazon statement tied together the Weinstein scandal and rumored allegations against Price by producer Isa Hackett. Details of her claims were first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Christopher Tricarico, an attorney for Hackett, said that the trade paper’s account of her allegations was accurate.

Hackett, a producer on Amazon’s ” High Castle” drama based on the work of her late father, author Philip K. Dick, alleged that Price propositioned her with crudely suggestive language after a 2015 Comic-Con event in San Diego.

Hackett doesn’t intend to pursue legal action against Amazon or Price, Tricarico said in an email.

Also on Thursday, Amazon said it’s reviewing its options for projects it has with The Weinstein Company. Amazon is developing two series the company; “The Romanoffs” from “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner and an untitled drama from filmmaker David O. Russell and starring Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore.