Surprise! Military Vet Gets Keys To Mortgage-Free Home

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A South Florida military veteran received the surprise of a lifetime after being handed the keys to a new, mortgage-free home Friday in honor of his military service.

“I’m just trying to take it in,” said U.S. Army Specialist Mackenzie Beaucejour. “This house is just amazing and it’s just having a home. Words can’t articulate.”

Beaucejour was deployed to Germany and Iraq during his four years of service as a Signal Support Specialist. He was involved in combat in Iraq and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. He was given an honorable discharge in 2009.

“2005 is when I joined the military. I had a whole bunch of sleep issues and it was hard for me to hold down a job which eventually led to us being homeless,” he explained.

Beaucejour credits his wife and daughters for providing him purpose and the will to get better. That’ll be made even easier living in a mortgage free home in Fort Lauderdale, which was donated by the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals in partnership with Bank of America.

“It already feels like home,” said his wife as she toured the new home with her husband and daughters. “We are all really grateful. It’s awesome.”

Beaucejour was so awe struck; his gratitude left him tongue-tied.

“This is going to be a place where my kids can grow up and be in a safe environment. It’s a lot of emotions. I can’t really articulate it but I’m just really grateful.”