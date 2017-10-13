Long Lines Form For 3rd Day For Hurricane Irma Assistance

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For a third day, thousands and thousands of people lined up at half a dozen sites across South Florida to apply for Hurricane Irma assistance from the federal government.

At CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines and Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah, the line began to form before dawn ahead of the 6 a.m. opening of the sites.

Just after 9 a.m., Pembroke Pines police tweeted out that they had to close the gates to the park because the response was overwhelming.

Please be advised all gates to CB Smith park for the FEMA event will be closed until further notice. — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) October 13, 2017

To be eligible, residents must show they suffered a loss from the hurricane like damage to their home, were out of work, or lost food when the power went out. A family of four could receive more than $1,000.

People who are already receiving food benefits from another program are not eligible for these benefits. These benefits only cover the time period between September 5 and October 4.

Organizers and recipients say the long lines are evidence of how Hurricane Irma impacted lives and cost people money.

Despite the average wait time of 2 to 3 hours, people are grateful when they receive the help they need.

“Although the lines can be long at times, people are very patient and appreciative and when all is said and done we see a lot of smiles and happy faces,” said Paige Patterson-Hughes, spokesperson for the Florida Department of Children and Families, which is administering the benefits on behalf of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “We’ve even gotten a few hugs.”

Organizers estimate more than 250,000 people in Broward will receive benefits and more than 300,000 in Miami-Dade. The program runs through Sunday.

The best advice from organizers is to arrive early, and pre-register online at the DCF website.

The Food for Florida disaster food assistance program for Broward County sites are:

C.B. Smith Park

900 N. Flamingo Road, Pembroke Pines

Central Broward Regional Park

3801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Lauderhill

Quiet Waters Park

401 S. Powerline Road, Deerfield Beach

The Food for Florida disaster food assistance program for Miami-Dade County sites are:

Tropical Park

7900 SW 40 Street, Miami

Miami-Dade College North Campus

11380 NW 27th Avenue, Miami

South Dade Government Center

10710 SW 211 Street, Miami

Amelia Earhart Park

451 E 56 Street, Hialeah