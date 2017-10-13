Lambo Split In Half in Fiery Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Lamborghini was split in half during a fiery crash in North Miami Beach overnight.
It happened on NE 167th Street at NE 3rd Court.
Witnesses said they heard a large explosion moments after the crash.
“It was like a ‘Boom’ and when I looked to my side I saw the car on fire in two pieces. I saw the guy get out of the car with fire on his right arm,” said Pedro Huamchumo.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed that at least one person was taken to the hospital. They did not give any details on the extent of that person’s injuries.